EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend two months in jail for exposing children to methamphetamine.
Cassandra J. Spickler, 36, 13 N. Grove St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child and two unrelated felony counts of identity theft. Two other felony counts of neglecting a child were dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Spickler on three years of probation and fined her $1,574. As conditions of probation, Spickler must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo parenting classes and successfully complete treatment court.
Spickler cannot have unsupervised contact with children and cannot have contact with her own children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
Spickler and her daughter had their former Eau Claire residence searched by a police officer and social worker on Sept. 5, 2019.
Items that tested positive for the presence of marijuana were found in the daughter's bedroom.
Spickler admitted some friends had been using methamphetamine at her residence. Hair follicle tests for Spickler's 10- and 9-year-old children and her 6-month-old grandchild were positive for the presence of methamphetamine.