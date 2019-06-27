A Chippewa Falls woman will spend one year in prison for violating terms of her probation stemming from a 2016 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Brittni N. Wiener, 24, 620 Bay St., to spend one year on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Wiener was fined $159.
Wiener was originally sentenced in August 2016 to three years of probation for one count of possession of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Wiener violated conditions of her probation by failing to report to jail, using marijuana and methamphetamine, and giving a fake name and birth date to law enforcement.