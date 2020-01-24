A Chippewa Falls woman will spend three years on probation for leaving the scene of a crash that injured the driver of the other vehicle.
Abigail L. Smith, 34, 316 W. Cedar St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of hit and run involving injury and unrelated charges of possession of methamphetamine, identity theft and possession of narcotic drugs.
Judge John Manydeeds fined Smith $2,082.
As conditions of probation, Smith cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 9, 2017, at Jeffers Road and the North Crossing.
The airbags of both vehicles were deployed.
The driver of one of the vehicles was being tended to by EMS personnel.
A witness said the driver of the other vehicle left the scene.
During an investigation, Smith was determined to be the driver who left the scene.
Smith did not answer phone calls from police.