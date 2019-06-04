CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been sentenced to up to one year in jail after being convicted of her fifth drunken driving offense.
Ione L. Girard, 49, 11285 70th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court on Monday to OWI-5th offense, stemming from an arrest June 30, 2018.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail sentence, along with placing her on probation for three years. Girard must serve at least six months, with the rest pending on her completing a veteran’s court program. Girard must complete 300 hours of community service and must have ignition interlock for one year. She will have Huber work release privileges.
According to the criminal complaint, Girard was going in and out of the ditch on Highway N in the town of Wheaton at 8 p.m. June 30 when she crashed. When the officer arrived, Girard was still in the vehicle, slumped over behind the steering wheel.
A preliminary breath test showed Girard had a .227 blood-alcohol level; a blood test later showed it was a .223 blood-alcohol level. The legal limit for driving in Wisconsin in .08.
A bail jumping charge was read in and dismissed.