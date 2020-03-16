As a precaution against COVID-19, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled all in-person events for March and April. The chamber offices will remain open.
In an email Monday morning, President and CEO David Minor wrote the decision was made to help the health care industry and community better deal with the disease.
“This is not just about COVID-19, but doing our part to ensure there is capacity at our medical facilities to be able to assist with all illnesses,” Minor wrote. “This is not about us as individuals but about protecting people with vulnerable immune/compromised systems and our friends and family over 60 … Let's be proactive now and call things off for the short-term so that this crisis is mitigated sooner rather than later and we can get back to business as usual.”
Minor said the chamber is working to figure out virtual meeting options, and added that employees will continue to meet individually with local businesspeople. He encouraged people to support local businesses to the extent they can and expressed optimism.
“This is a true test of all of our leadership to ensure that Eau Claire and all of the Chippewa Valley business community can navigate through this challenging time,” Minor wrote. “This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it.”