CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce has secured a $31,640 state tourism grant to promote the new Wisconsin Game Fest, which is coming to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in September.
The Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant is available to non-profit organizations to promote tourism events in the state.
The Wisconsin Game Fest will be held Sept. 7-8, featuring hunting and fishing displays and outdoor recreation activities. Organizers are hoping it brings 11,000 patrons, with an estimated $400,000 in visitor spending.