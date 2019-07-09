An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her 3-year-old child to methamphetamine.
Kayla L. Johnson, 27, 3323 Seymour Road, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Johnson, which prohibits her from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or having contact with her children without the approval of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Johnson must also maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective investigated the reported exposure of a 3-year-old child to methamphetamine by the child's mother on May 13 at their residence.
Johnson admitted smoking and snorting methamphetamine in her residence and her vehicle. She said she knows what methamphetamine does to children and that it could be transferred to her child.
A hair follicle test of the child showed a very high positive result for the presence of methamphetamine.
Johnson admitted struggling with methamphetamine addiction for the past two years.
Johnson said she shared a room with the child but would go to the bathroom to use the drug.
Johnson is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver in June 2017 in Trempealeau County.