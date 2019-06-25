A Menomonie man is accused of knowingly giving an Eau Claire teen herpes.
Dakota J. Feilbach, 20, 1814 Seventh St. E., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of physical abuse of a child and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child.
Feilbach is free on a $500 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl.
Feilbach returns to court Aug. 7.
According to the criminal complaint:
Feilbach and a 17-year-old girl became sexually active in December.
The girl contracted herpes.
Feilbach had told the girl he did not have any sexually transmitted diseases and indicated he was recently tested.
Feilbach later admitted he knew he had herpes.
A second female told police she and Feilbach both tested positive for herpes when they were tested in August in Menomonie.
Feilbach admitted to having sexual contact with the 17-year-old girl.
If convicted of the felony charge, Feilbach could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.