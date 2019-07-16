The criminal case against an Eau Claire man accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend, who was treated for broken ribs and a collapsed lung, has been dismissed.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen on Tuesday dismissed the case against Kenny W. Chaney, 60, based on a motion by Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Loralee Clark.
In her motion, Clark said, "based upon the nature of the victim's recantation and the available evidence, the state does not believe it can prove the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
Chaney was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and false imprisonment, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred Nov. 21 at Chaney's residence.
Chaney punched the woman in the back and hit the back of her head, side of her neck and right side of her ribs, the complaint said.