EAU CLAIRE — An Oklahoma man sexually assaulted a girl more than 27 years ago in Eau Claire County, authorities say.
Billy R. Pettit, 60, of Stilwell, has been charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
A warrant has been issued for Pettit's arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman contacted the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office in March to report that she was sexually assaulted as a child in the town of Lincoln.
The woman said the assaults occurred from 1994 to 1996, when she was about 14 years old.
The assaults involved primarily touching.
Pettit denied ever touching the girl and told authorities he was amazed that anyone would accuse him of this behavior.
If convicted, Pettit could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.