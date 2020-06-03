Three people have been charged in connection with an assault that police say was captured on social media.
Chase M. Passon, Alexis M. Strenke and Ruby M. Jimenez-Nevarez, all 18, were each charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery.
According to Eau Claire police:
Police received an anonymous complaint of the assault at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, May 21.
Officers reviewed the video, which showed a defenseless male being beaten by another male.
Officers determined the assault occurred at a residence in the 2300 block of Sunset Drive.
Passon was identified as the primary aggressor and admitted to the assault.
The investigation determined that Jimenez-Nevarez, Strenke and a female juvenile were also involved.
The victim was treated at an Eau Claire hospital for his injuries, which included a concussion.
A large number of threats have been directed toward the suspects, and their families and police are following up on those threats.