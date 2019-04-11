BARRON — Barron County authorities arrested a Chetek man Thursday afternoon on charges tied to stealing vehicles and theft at a convenience store.
Aaron J. Miller, 37, is in Barron County Jail on two charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping.
According to the sheriff's office:
Miller is the suspect in the theft and destruction of a vehicle reported missing Tuesday in the city of Barron. A few hours after it was reported stolen, that vehicle was found burned in western Barron County, near the sight where a Chevrolet Equinox was then taken. Miller was later spotted driving that SUV.
Surveillance camera footage showed Miller at a Prairie Farm convenience store on Wednesday, where he was involved in a theft and gas drive-off.
The sheriff's office noted that Miller is a known methamphetamine user. He currently faces charges for meth and marijuana possession in a court case scheduled for a May 29 jury trial, according to online court records.