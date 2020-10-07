EAU CLAIRE — A criminal charge has been dismissed against an Eau Claire day care provider.
Police said a 3-year-old child sustained multiple leg fractures while under the day care provider's watch.
Sherri L. Schulner, 50, the owner of Sherri's Staynplay Daycare, 3314 LaSalle St., had been charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of physical abuse of a child. Judge John Manydeeds dismissed the charge.
In a motion, Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist sought dismissal of the charge because continued prosecution was not in the interest of justice.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl's injuries were first reported to police on Oct. 30, 2018.
The mother of the child said Schulner had been their child care provider for years. The girl's parents told police noting like this had ever happened to the child before and said they never had any issues with Schulner.
Schulner told police that she took responsibility for what happened but couldn’t explain what caused the injury to the girl’s leg.