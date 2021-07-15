EAU CLAIRE — A felony child sexual assault charge against an Eau Claire man was dismissed this week in Eau Claire County Court.
One count of repeated sexual assault of a child against Lonnie A. Scoville, 64, was dismissed without prejudice, which means it can be re-filed at a later date.
Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Emmeline Lee asked for dismissal because further investigation is needed.
According to the criminal complaint:
Scoville was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl nearly 11 years ago at a town of Lincoln residence.
The girl, now a 20-year-old woman, told Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies in October that Scoville touched her sexually on four occasions between June and December 2009.
Scoville denied ever touching the girl inappropriately.