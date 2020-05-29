CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County courthouse will re-open for face-to-face appointments beginning June 8.
County administrator Randy Scholz released a letter Friday afternoon, updating the changes to courthouse activity. Scholz described it as a "soft re-opening."
"Visitors are required to call ahead to schedule appointments," Scholz wrote.
All non-essential functions of the courthouse have been closed since March 19. In recent weeks, plastic barriers have been placed in offices to provide separation between courthouse employees and visitors.
Scholz reminded people to cover their coughs, and if they are sick, they should stay home. Scholz is "strongly recommending" people wear face masks when in the building, but they are not required.