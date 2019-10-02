A one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of the driver.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:

The crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. on Highway 29, just west of 90th Street in Chippewa County.

The westbound vehicle left the road and crashed into a field north of Highway 29.

The driver was pronounced dead at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured.

The names of the driver and passenger were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

