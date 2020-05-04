The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has awarded grants totaling $18,500 to seven area nonprofit organizations from its Response -- Recovery -- Rebuild Fund.
The fund was established last month to support nonprofits and Chippewa County communities as they respond to the impact of COVID-19 public health crisis. The fund supports immediate, mid- and long-term response efforts.
The following nonprofits received grants: Chippewa Falls L.E. Phillips Career Development Center Outreach Office; Barnabas Ministries; Chippewa Valley Free Clinic; Family Support Center; Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club; Feed My People; and Chippewa Valley Vineyard Food Pantry.
Nonprofit organizations engaging in the immediate and emerging basic needs relief and who need financial support now can email the foundation office at grants@yourlegacyforever.org. The next round of response funding is scheduled for May 15.