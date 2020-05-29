CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County courthouse will reopen for face-to-face appointments beginning June 8, but Dunn County's courthouse will remain closed through June.
Chippewa County administrator Randy Scholz released a letter Friday afternoon, updating the changes to courthouse activity. Scholz described it as a "soft re-opening."
"Visitors are required to call ahead to schedule appointments," Scholz wrote.
All nonessential functions of the courthouse have been closed since March 19. In recent weeks, plastic barriers have been placed in offices to provide separation between courthouse employees and visitors.
Scholz reminded people to cover their coughs and to stay home if they are sick. Scholz is "strongly recommending" people wear face masks when in the building, but they are not required.
Dunn County officials announced Friday that all Dunn County buildings and facilities will remain closed to the general public through the end of June. This policy may be extended or amended, however, if the public health situation changes significantly before the end of the month.
“Many employees who have been working from home are now beginning to return to county offices,” County Manager Paul Miller said in a news release. “With more people in the buildings and COVID-19 still a threat to public health, we need to protect residents and employees of Dunn County.”
Members of the public may enter Dunn County buildings by appointment only.