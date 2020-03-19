Forecasted rain and runoff in the upper Chippewa River watershed is likely to result in increased levels on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire.
At 6 a.m. Thursday, the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 763 feet, which is 10 feet below the flood stage.
Beginning today, the Chippewa River Trail will be closed behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena and at the street underpasses at Madison and Farwell streets.
The current crest projection is 766 feet on Monday, which is 7 feet below the flood stage.
City officials said they will continue to monitor the river closely and may close additional areas of the trail as necessary for safety.