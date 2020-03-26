Officials say forecast rain and runoff in the upper Chippewa River watershed is likely to result in increased levels on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 764 feet, which is 9 feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet.
For the safety of residents, the Chippewa River State Trail has been closed behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena and at the underpasses at Madison and Farwell streets.
The current crest projection is 767 feet on Saturday, which is 6 feet below flood stage.
City officials will continue to monitor the river and close additional areas of the trail as necessary.