Recent rain in the upper Chippewa River watershed has caused elevated river levels in Eau Claire.
At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, city officials said the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read 766 feet, which is 7 feet below the downtown flood stage of 773 feet.
As a result, the city has closed portions of the Chippewa River State Trail at UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center and the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena.
Additional rain forecast in the upper Chippewa River watershed is expected to cause the river to crest at 770 feet on Saturday.
At that level, additional spots on the Chippewa River Trail could be closed.
City crews will continue to monitor the river closely and provide information and updates as necessary.