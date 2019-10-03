Two sections of the Chippewa River Trail have been closed in Eau Claire after recent heavy rain in the upper Chippewa River watershed caused the river to rise.
Parts of the trail behind the UW-Eau Claire Haas Fine Arts Center and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena were closed Thursday afternoon, according to a city of Eau Claire news release.
At 6 a.m. Thursday the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just under 764 feet, which is about nine feet below the flood-stage reading of 773 feet, according to the city.
At its current level, the river is prompting the city to close the lowest areas of the trail.
The city is projecting the river to rise to 767 feet on Sunday.
More areas of the trail may be closed in the future.
The city urged residents to stay out of the river, saying high waters can generate stronger and faster currents and contain debris.
Residents can get email updates through the city's website, EauClaireWI.gov. Under the "Our City" tab, look for e-notifications. More information can be found by contacting the city department of community services at 715-839-4649.