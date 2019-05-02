The lineup has been announced for the 20th annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival, set for Oct. 21 through 27 at venues throughout the region.
Attendees can choose from 20 events, most of which are free and require no ticket.
The festival will once again feature award-winning authors, including Pulitzer Prize winner Art Cullen (2017, for editorial writing) and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai (2019, for fiction).
Here are the authors and books featured in the festival:
• Adam Regn Arvidson, "Wild and Rare: Tracking Endangered Species in the Upper Midwest."
• Kimberly Blaeser, "Copper Yearning."
• Kim Brooks, "Small Animals: Parenthood in the Age of Fear."
• Dorothy Chan, "Revenge of the Asian Woman."
• Cullen, "Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper."
• Beth Dooley, "In Winter’s Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland."
• Loretta Ellsworth, "Stars Over Clear Lake."
• Leif Enger, "Virgil Wander."
• John Hildebrand, "Long Way Round: Through the Heartland by River."
• B.J. Hollars, "Midwestern Strange: Hunting Monsters, Martians, and the Weird in Flyover Country."
• Anna Lee Huber, "Treacherous Is the Night."
• Kelly Jensen, "(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation about Mental Health."
• Makkai, "The Great Believers."
• Mindy Mejia, "Leave No Trace."
• Neel Patel, "If You See Me, Don’t Say Hi."
• Carolyn Porter, "Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate."
• Margaret Rozga, "Pestiferous Questions: A Life in Poems."
The full festival lineup can be found at cvbookfest.org.