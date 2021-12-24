During the fifties, sixties and seventies families were busy going to movies in theaters, on vacations, or to the beach for the day.
My Mom and Dad were busy farming and raising a family of eight children on a small Wisconsin family dairy farm.
Christmas for me was a very special time of the year. We always had our chores to do but on Christmas Eve we would try to get done early because twenty plus relatives were coming for supper and gifts.
With our growing family the numbers rose to 30 or more. Dad had stoked the wood stove in the basement well and with all the people the farmhouse had never been so warm and welcoming.
The women would be in Mom’s kitchen making lutefisk, rommegrot, and meatballs. Grandma would bring the lefse. There would be Christmas baking everywhere and the men would be out on the old porch making homemade ice cream using the milk and cream from our Holstein cows plus one Angus. (That would be another story altogether.)
After eating a delicious meal, minus the lutefisk to some, everyone would all gather in the 14x28 living-dining room for a “program” with the children on the 14 steps to the upstairs.
One of the men would read the Christmas story from Luke: Chapter 2. We were a singing family, so bring on the carols. I would play piano or organ and away we would go.
The Christmas tree came from pine plantings that my oldest brother had done as a FFA project. Dad or I would cut it and my two younger sisters loved to decorate it. One Christmas Eve I managed to tip the tree over onto the gifts while getting up from the piano.
The program would end with “Silent Night,” and then it was present time! The party would go into the night with homemade ice cream and goodies for dessert.
When all the relatives left we sometimes would have our own family Christmas. With my four older siblings married it was getting harder for all of us to get together at one time.
Christmas morning found Dad and me back in the barn doing chores. Mom and my younger sisters and brother put the house back together then we all went to Christmas Day services at church.
After all these years I have come to realize that I can not replicate a Christmas Eve like one of those and why my parents took a long nap after Christmas Day dinner!