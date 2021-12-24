When looking through your cards this year, perhaps, you are wondering which version of Merry Christmas to send.
How about, just to be different this year, wishing your friends a Comical Christmas? One of those holidays you can look back on and get the giggles for many a year.
I think back to the year I scheduled the sleigh ride into the woods to choose and cut our own tree. I talked my son and granddaughter from sunny, 70-degree California into the adventure.
Just my luck! A few days before Christmas, it turned an icy 10 below. No matter, we bundled up the family and out we went into that frigid arctic blast.
We huddled together on the sleigh as the big Clydesdales jingled and trotted the half mile into the woods. Spruce and balsam trees stood in knee-deep snow bending heavily with globs of icy white.
“Your choice,” the sleigh driver said. Ron hopped swiftly off the sled and in seconds was sawing the first tree in sight. Never was a tree cut faster.
The ride back was cold and wild with horses fairly galloping, our breath freezing in mid air, and my ears covered with white polka dots of frost.
At home we brought the tree in and along with it a ton of ice and snow. As it thawed, pails of water melted on the kitchen floor. We were walking around in inch-deep water. I had to keep mopping up.
What a mess and what a surprise! When it thawed, we had two trees and they fell apart! We decided to decorate the larger one and plunk the smaller one out in a snow bank for the birds.
That was exactly what I was thinking right then, “This is for the birds!”
We laugh about it now, the same as we do about the time the dog ate a cookie off the tree and tipped it over, or when the cat fell through the ceiling at the holiday dinner, or when a student of mine sang I did a dance on “mama’s pants” instead of plants in his song “I Ain’t Gittin Nuttin for Christmas.”
Why not engineer some comedy of your own into the celebration this Christmas? It works.
I tried a musical gift exchange when I wrapped socks, sausage, books, pens and even a few bills. Guests passed the gifts around several times until the music stopped. What fun they had laughing, feeling and guessing!
Another time we played “Mares Eat Oats” for background music because one family member found “Silent Night” too sad.
Don’t be afraid to add a little spice and variety this season. You might do a grab bag with silly gifts, bake a birthday cake for Jesus, or put a surprising and fun decoration on your tree.
Set the stage for neat memories and some good old-fashioned laughter.