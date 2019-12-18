One year for Christmas, Trevor and Greg each got a new bike.
After opening up their gift and enjoying it, a comment was made.
"Is that all we get?"
I realized then that I needed to do something.
The following Christmas, Trevor and Greg got even less.
Previous years, the boys were in a gift exchange with their cousins.
We decided not to participate in the exchange. Instead buy a gift for someone who really needed it, and appreciated it.
After discussion,we came up with the idea to give to an older relative who was struggling financially.
An unexpected gift was was sent.
She was so happy and appreciative! It brought tears to her eyes.
Trevor and Greg felt really good about the giving. More so than receiving.
We continued with the tradition for several years.
Giving often feels better than receiving.