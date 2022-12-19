Lauren Bleskacek, a sixth grader at Bloomer Middle School, is the winner in the sixth- through eighth-grade category for the Leader-Telegram’s Holiday Memories contest. Bleskacek wrote about a Christmas present that took her by surprise.
Have you ever had a Christmas present that took you by surprise?
I know I have. It all started on a suspenseful Christmas Eve.
My brother and cousins were all riled up, not wanting to go to bed. Me being spooked out that Santa would not come unless we were asleep, I went to bed early!
It was extremely hard to sleep. All I could think about was Christmas morning. How amazing it was going to be. Eventually though, I did fall asleep.
When I woke up the next morning, I didn’t think anything of it. Then I remembered, IT WAS CHRISTMAS! How could I forget? I leaped out from under the covers and ran to the tree.
“There are presents! That means Santa came!” I yelped as I sprinted upstairs to my parents’ bedroom. They were still asleep.
“How could they still be sleeping at a time like this?” I thought.
I woke them up only to find out we had to eat before we could open gifts. That news hurt like when your snowman falls down.
The whole time I was slurping my cinnamon milk from the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, I would think about my gifts. It might sound selfish, but it’s true! Every kid dreams about presents. Finally, we were all done. Time for presents!
My brother and I ripped, squished, unwrapped, tore and threw the wrapping paper. My dad was holding his garbage bag to put the wrappers in. But neither of us cared to put the wrappers in the bag.
The aftermath looked like Santa’s elves and a cult of candy canes had gotten into a fight.
Once we were all done, it was time to go to my grandma and grandpa’s house.
My family and I put our shoes on, then we hopped into the car. When my brother and I got into the back seat, there were little gift bags sitting on our seats. Inside was a pair of goggles.
“Why would we need these? We’re in Wisconsin?” I asked.
“Because we’re leaving,” my mom announced.
“We’re moving? No, mom, please! Don’t make me move!” I yelled.
“No knucklehead. She doesn’t mean we’re moving, she means we’re going on vacation!” my dad said to calm me down.
“Really?” my brother asked.
“Yep! We are going to Florida! We will leave in January,” my mom said.
“Yes!” me and my brother said in sync.
So after all those gifts under the tree, we got an even better one in the car. Now I know to not expect everything good to happen at once. It will all happen when it needs to.