Snow days extended the school year for Chippewa Valley children and have resulted in rescheduling spring activities for children.
The Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry division released a modified schedule of its spring and summer activities on Monday in response to the extended school year.
Classes that had been scheduled to begin June 10 to 13 are being pushed back until June 17. An exception is aquatics and swimming instruction, which will begin on June 13.
For more on the updated schedule, go to tinyurl.com/y5y4rkvp.
The Eau Claire school district had already adjusted its summer school schedule with a similar later start.
June 6 was originally scheduled to be the end of the 2018-19 school year for Eau Claire students, but numerous cancelled school days has changed that.
Using a combination of make-up days, later start times for middle and high schools and shortened lunches at North High School, the district is meeting mandates for student classroom time.
Elementary school students will now have their last day of school on June 7, and middle and high school students will be in class until June 12.