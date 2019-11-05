The city of Eau Claire and Xcel Energy will sign an agreement on Thursday to support clean energy goals, the city said in a news release Tuesday.
As part of the memorandum of understanding, the city and Xcel have agreed to a set of values and guiding principles, including community and stakeholder engagement, collaboration and supporting public policy.
The city and Xcel will plan for energy conservation, renewables and electric vehicles, along with goals, timelines and resources.
It will be the first of its kind in Xcel’s Wisconsin service territory, according to the city.
The Eau Claire city council in March 2018 adopted resolutions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050; in December 2018 Xcel said it would serve all customers with 100% renewable energy by 2050.