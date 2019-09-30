MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he is seeking applications for appointment as Clark County district attorney.
The new appointee will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of District Attorney Kerra Stumbris, effective Oct. 27, and will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2021.
Anyone interested in applying should email a completed application form and supporting materials to govDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 14.
The district attorney application form is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of the governor’s website: www.evers.wi.gov.
People with questions about the appointment process can contact the governor’s office of legal counsel at 608-266-1212.