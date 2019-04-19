NEILLSVILLE — The Clark County sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Neillsville and Greenwood Police departments are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of multiple stolen vehicles.
According to the sheriff’s office:
A vehicle — a black 2005 Chevrolet Impala with a Wisconsin license plate of ACZ6711 — was taken in the early morning hours Friday in Greenwood. Several residents also on Friday reported their vehicles were gone through with various items missing.
Several other vehicles have been reported stolen but have since been recovered throughout various rural areas of Clark County.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating anyone involved in the thefts, along with the remaining stolen vehicle. If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 715-743-3157.
The sheriff’s office is encouraging the public to lock their vehicles and take anything of value out of them.