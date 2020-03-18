COLFAX -- A 21-year-old Colfax woman died when her vehicle struck a tree Wednesday morning near Colfax.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire post:
At 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a passerby reporting a vehicle vs. tree crash on Highway W at Highway S in the town of Grant.
A State Patrol trooper and Dunn County deputies responded to the scene and found the driver was deceased. The driver was later identified as Tina Mae Agema, 21, of Colfax.
Agema was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
Assisting agencies included Colfax Fire and Rescue.