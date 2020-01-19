CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Comedian Nathan Timmel will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
Born in Madison, Timmel started his comedy career in the Big Cheese State. After graduating from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in English, Nathan Timmel realized he was unemployable. One open mic later, and a career in the business of laughter began.
Timmel, with over a decade of experience behind the mic, finds the absurdity in everything from making babies to overcrowded prisons.
Timmel has recorded five comedy CDs (and receives regular airplay on Sirius/XM radio), been a guest on the Bob & Tom Show, and traveled overseas to perform for American troops, including stops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He performs at comedy clubs around the country, from Buffalo to Albuquerque and Colorado Springs to Baltimore.
A PG-13+ rating is suggested for the show.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $14 for seniors, and are available at cvca.net or by calling 715-720-4961.