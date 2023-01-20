Astronomy Update

Grab your binoculars, there is a comet passing through the inner solar system. Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will be brightest around Jan. 30, so hope for some clear evenings and look near the North Star. In an area with little light pollution, it might be visible to the naked eye.

 Image by Bob “Astro Bob” King

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.

Things fall into our solar system all the time. Very seldom, because of gravity, do things fall out.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com