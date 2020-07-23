The state Department of Natural Resources is soliciting public comments about potential environmental impacts of the city of Bloomer addressing deficiencies in its public drinking water system.
The city has applied for funding through the DNR's Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to replace lead service lines throughout the city.
The agency said it has determined the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project, but it is still seeking public input.
Written or verbal comments can be provided to Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2 P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, 608-266-9955, by Aug. 6.
Based on the comments received, the department may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process.