Notices of events of communitywide interest should be sent to the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, Attn: Dan Holtz, 701 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire, WI 54701 or dan.holtz@ecpc.com.
The calendar is published Saturday, and items to be included must be submitted no later than noon the Thursday before publication. Events occurring regularly will be listed on the first Saturday of the month.
Here is a list of regularly scheduled organization meetings and events planned each month:
First Sunday
• Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., VFW Auxiliary 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., October through March. Cost: $7.50 for adults, $7 for seniors and $4 for children younger than 10. Preschoolers are admitted free. Information: 715-552-1462, Ext. 15.
Second and fourth Sunday
• VFW breakfast, hosted by the Altoona VFW and Auxiliary, will be served from 8 a.m. to noon at VFW Post 10405, 1419 Lynn Ave. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children age 4 to 9. Children younger than 4 admitted free. Information: 715-835-8643.
Every Monday
• Eau Claire Noon Rotary Club, noon, Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Club View Lane, Altoona. Information: eauclairerotary.org or send an email to jreinecke@sbcglobal.net.
• Debtors Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie.
• Menomonie Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m. Information: 715-505-2487.
• Emotions Anonymous, 6:30 p.m.. Call Fred at 651-380-0787 or LuAnn at 715-514-4418 for more information.
• Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
• Codependents of Sex Addicts Anonymous of Eau Claire, or COSA, 6:30 p.m. Information, including meeting location: 715-456-6373.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Wesleyan Methodist Church, 2405 Keith St.
Every other Monday
•Bloomer Moose 1077, 1890 Ninth Ave., Bloomer, 8 p.m. Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. Information: 715-568-1304.
First Monday
• Clearwater Quilters Guild, 6 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St. New members welcome. Information: 715-832-7863.
Second Monday
• Sherwood Foresters Snowmobile Club, 7 p.m., Chicken Chaser’s Bar, 155 E. Lincoln Ave., Fall Creek. Information: Ron at 715-835-6545.
• Chippewa Valley Apartment Association, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3411 Stein Blvd. Information: 715-836-7507.
• American Legion Post 53, 7 p.m. meeting, 634 Water St.
• Chippewa Valley ATVers. For meeting location and time, call 715-864-3553 or visit cvatvers.com.
Third Monday
• Association for Facilities Engineering, Chippewa Valley Chapter 66, 5 p.m. Meeting fees are $5 for members, $20 for non-members. See Association for Facilities Engineering Chapter 66 Facebook page or AFE Chippewa Valley Chapter 66 web page for meeting locations..
• Singles Connection, 5:30 p.m. board meeting, 6 p.m. dinner, Pizza Del Re, 911 N. Hastings Way (odd months only). Information: Patty M. at 715-864-1188.
• Eau Claire Shrine Auxiliary, 12:30 p.m. luncheon meeting, Dove Healthcare-South, 3656 Mall Drive. New members welcome. Information: 715-334-3982 after 3 p.m.
• American Legion Auxiliary Unit 53, 634 Water St., 6 p.m. light lunch, 7 p.m. meeting. Information: Nancy at 715-836-8366.
Fourth Monday
• Eau Claire County Republican Women’s Club, 11 a.m., Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, 4751 Owen Ayres Court. Information: 715-552-5968.
Every Tuesday
• Chippewa Area History Center. Tour a 50-room museum and research genealogy and local history in the library. The Chippewa County Historical and Genealogical Societies are at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Tours are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or by appointment. Information: 715-723-4399.
• Clear Water Kiwanis, noon to 1 p.m., Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Club View Lane, Altoona. Information: clearwaterkiwanis.org.
• Red Cedar Sounds Chorus Sweet Adelines International rehearsal, 7 p.m., Colfax Methodist Church, 501 Cedar St., Colfax. All women high school age and older who love to sing are welcome. Information: 715-962-3038 or 715-962-3153.
• Dunn County Northern Lights Chorus Barbershop Harmony Society meeting/rehearsal, 7 p.m., Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St., Colfax. All men high school age and older who love to sing are welcome. Information: 715-962-3038 or 715-235-9377.
• Sexaholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Information and meeting location: 715-828-4594.
• Depressed Anonymous Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls.
• Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Room 302, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd. Information: 715-835-3678.
• Bingo, September-May, 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 236 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls. Food is available for purchase.
First Tuesday
• VFW Post 7232 Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 5:30 p.m., 2900 W. Folsom St. Information: 715-271-2476.
• Lake Wissota Lions Club, 7 p.m., Connell’s Supper Club, 18525 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Information: 715-723-1029.
• Eau Claire Historic Preservation Foundation board of directors, 6:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Museum library. Information: 715-834-9287.
Second Tuesday
• Chippewa Valley Corvettes, 6 p.m. potluck and 7 p.m. meeting, June to September, Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls, and 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. meeting, October to May, Monk’s Bar & Grill, 3560 Oakwood Mall Drive. Information: Doug Skapyak at 715-839-0184, dougskapyak@hotmail.com or chippewavalleycorvettes.com.
• Eau Claire Evening Lions Club, 7 p.m., Maple Manor Lounge, 2507 S. Hastings Way. Information: John at 715-839-8619.
• Chicken dinner, $10, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 634 Water St. Information: 715-834-4091.
• Brackett American Legion Post 550, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion, 7 p.m., 9150 Beaver Creek Road. Information: 715-271-9995.
Second and fourth Tuesdays
• Indianhead Kiwanis, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Americas Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave. Information: Roger Dillenbeck at 715-835-0325.
Third Tuesday
• Fairchild food pantry, 2 to 3 p.m., Mastin Center, 311 North Front St.
• Pierce County Democratic Party, 7 p.m. For location: 715-426-4836.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness-Chippewa Valley, meeting, speakers and educational programs, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chippewa Room at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Information: 715-450-6484 or namicv@yahoo.com.
• Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club, 7 p.m., Mogies Pub & Restaurant basement, 436 Water St. Information: cvscc@cvscc.org or cvscc.org.
• Parkinson’s Support Group, 1 p.m., HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave. Information: Sarah.Johnson@hshs.org.
• Chippewa Valley Model A Club. For meeting time and locations, call Gary Loring at 715-828-4707.
• Grandparents and Others as Parents, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Grace Foundation building 206 N. Willson Drive, Altoona. Free child care is available. Enter on west side of building, then take immediate right. Information: Rae Tipler at 715-225-0404 or rae.tipler@yahoo.com.
Fourth Tuesday
• Indianhead Model Train Club, 7 p.m., Old Hobby Junction Store, 1723 Western Ave. Information: trainweb.org/wwrc or 715-832-3806.
Every Wednesday
• Sunrise Exchange Club of Eau Claire, 6:45 to 7:45 a.m., VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Information: 715-878-4407.
• Business Network Int’l Noon Alliance, noon, Grizzly’s, 4890 Golf Road. Information: bniwisnorth.com.
• Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Trinity Lutheran Church, Room 301, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd. Weigh-in 9 to 9:45 a.m., meeting 10 to 11 a.m. Information: 715-852-0350.
• Business Network Int’l, 7 a.m., Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, 2405 Keith St. Information: bni-mn.com.
• Eau Claire Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m. Information: saaeauclaire.org or 715-450-1737.
• Gambler’s Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave.
• Senior Dance, 1 to 4 p.m., Menomonie Moose Lodge, 719 E. 19th Ave., Menomonie. Information: 715-235-3747.
First Wednesday
• Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post 305, 1 p.m., 1300 Starr Ave. Information: 715-832-7077.
• Ladies Auxiliary to Altoona VFW Post 10405, 7 p.m., 1419 Lynn Ave. Information: 715-835-8643 or 715-852-0339.
• Chippewa Valley Woodturners Guild, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 1125 Starr Ave. Guests welcome. Information: cvwg.org or Duane Walker at 715-577-2248.
Second Wednesday
• Hallie Senior Citizens, 11:30 a.m., Hallie Town Hall, 13033 30th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Potluck lunch, business meeting and bingo. Any senior is welcome to join. Information: 715-834-5830.
Third Wednesday
• Eau Claire ASA Action Group, whose mission is safe, legal and therapeutic medical cannabis access and research, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St.
Second and fourth Wednesday
• Altoona Lions Cub, 7 p.m., VFW, 1419 Lynn Ave., Altoona. Information: 715-834-5671 or altoonalionsclub@yahoo.com.
• West Wisconsin Wood Carvers Guild, 6 to 8:30 p.m., L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. Information: Ron at 715-720-1503 or Wayne at 715-271-2869.
First Thursday
• Chippewa Valley Family Child Care Network Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Western Dairyland, 418 Wisconsin St. Information: Cassie Heath at 715-514-4252.
• Chippewa Valley Coin Club, 7 p.m., VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave.
• National Alliance on Mental Health-Chippewa Valley, family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Office Park, 3300 Birch St. Information: 715-450-6484 or namicv@yahoo.com.
• American Legion Post 295, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Golf Course Clubhouse, 500 13th Ave., Bloomer.
• Grandparents as Parents, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace Foundation/River Pines & River Point building, 206 N. Wilson Drive, Altoona. Free childcare and luncheon provided. Information: 715-827-1163 or robynjlee@chibardun.net.
Every Thursday
• Hallie Morning Optimists, 6:45 a.m., Mom’s Kitchen, 3035 N. Hastings Way. Information: 715-514-1397.
• Eau Claire Morning Rotary, 7 a.m., Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St. Visit morningrotary.org for changes and directions..
• Early Riser Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m., VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave. Information: cdfalch@gmail.com.
• Thursday Noon Kiwanis Club, noon, Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Club View Lane, Altoona. Information: eauclairenoonkiwanis.org.
• Clearwater Men’s Council, 7 p.m. Information: Mark R. at 715-839-7949 or Mark H. at 715-874-6646.
• Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox Ave., Menomonie. Information: 715-308-7633, 715-235-8588 or oa.org.
• Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Menomonie Moose Lodge 1534, 719 E. 19th St., Menomonie. Information: 715-235-2011.
• Q2 social and support group for LGBTQ youth. Information: 715-836-7710, Ext. 3210, or Alison.Harder@arcw.org.
• Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., Keyes Chevrolet, 303 Oak Ave., Menomonie.
• West Wisconsin Wood Carvers Guild, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Masonic Center, 650 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. Information: Ron at 715-720-1503 or Wayne at 715-271-2869.
First and third Thursday
• Chippewa Valley Toastmasters, public speaking and leadership skills development, 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. Information: Jeff McRaven at 715-835-2199 or jamcraven@yahoo.com, or cvtoastmasters.org.
Second Thursday
• ALS Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. Information: 715-271-7257 or alsnwwi@gmail.com.
• Experimental Aircraft Association local chapter 509, 7 to 9 p.m., clubhouse on south side of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. All aviation enthusiasts welcome. Information: Jim Gundry at 715-559-9243 or Tim Hillery at 715-839-0912.
Third Thursday
• Eau Claire Button Club, 10 a.m., hospitality building next to Smith Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2222 London Road. Information: 715-726-1963.
• Chippewa Valley Stamp Club, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church library, 310 Broadway St. Information: Peter Ladron at 715-875-4590.
• Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Westconsin Credit Union, 1111 W. Clairemont Ave., east door entry. Information: Michelle Wright at 715-926-3598 or auntbingo@hotmail.com.
• American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 77, 7 p.m., back room of American Legion Post, 12 E. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Information: Joyce at 715-723-1201.
Every Friday
• Bingo, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 53, 634 Water St. Information: 715-834-4091.
Second Saturday
• Genealogy Research Society of Eau Claire, a genealogy organization for Eau Claire County, 10 a.m. to noon, Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park. No meetings June through August. Information: grs-ec.org.
• Chippewa Valley Woodturners Guild open house, 8 a.m. to noon, 1125 Starr Ave. Learn to use a wood lathe. Guests and youth are welcome. Information: Duane Walker at 715-577-2248.
• Gambler’s Anonymous, 10 a.m., Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave.
• Citizen’s Climate Lobby, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location is provided on chapter’s Facebook page. Email: eauclaire@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Second and fourth Saturday
• Waldemar Ager Museum open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 514 W. Madison St. Museum also open 4 to 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. Information: 715-834-5204 or agerhouse.org. Donations are welcome.
Last Saturday
• Needful Things, personal care pantry at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St., 3 to 6 p.m. Personal care items for those in need include diapers, toilet paper, shampoo and more. Information: Barb Manzo at 715-271-8902 or barbmanzo2@gmail.com.
Every Saturday
• Gamblers Anonymous, 10 a.m., Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave.
• Eau Claire Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9 a.m. Information: saaeauclaire.org or 715-450-1737.
• Bingo, 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 418 N. Dewey St. Information: shspec.org/bingo.
Every Sunday
• Gamblers Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Daily
• Narcotics Anonymous. Meeting locations: 888-543-0924.
• Alanon, an anonymous fellowship for those who lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. Information and meeting schedules: area61afg.org or 715-833-1878.