The traditional community Labor Day picnic has been canceled for this year, the Greater West Central Area Labor Council has announced.
"We cannot sponsor a celebration hosting 200 adults and children in the midst of the (coronavirus) causing cancellations of many traditional celebrations across our great state," the council says in a news release.
The Labor Council has been contributing the monthly operating expenses to Feed My People Food Band in Eau Claire, the release says. FMP distributes food to 200-plus hunger-relief programs in a 14-county service area, including those in the Labor Council's jurisdiction.