A 43-year-old female construction zone flagger from Odanah received life-threatening injuries when a vehicle struck her early Monday afternoon near Ashland.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
The crash occurred at 12:12 p.m. at Highway 112 and Maple Lane.
The flagger, who had northbound traffic stopped on Highway 112, was struck by a vehicle when the driver traveled on the right shoulder of the highway around four other vehicles that were stopped on the highway.
The flagger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old Mason man, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.