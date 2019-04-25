A controlled burn is scheduled for Sunday morning along the banks of a creek that winds through the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Prairie Restorations will lead the burn with help from conservation biology students at 9 a.m. along the banks of Little Niagara Creek, according to a university news release.
The Eau Claire Fire Department will also be on scene to give a safety talk prior to the burn.
The burn is intended to kill off invasive plants and allow native prairie species to thrive as they grow this spring.
A blackened area will be noticeable along the creek after the burn, but that is anticipated to fade away as native plants grow.