An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for selling methamphetamine to an informant.
Edward W. Rezarch, 48, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of methamphetamine delivery and unrelated charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Rezarch to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Rezarch was fined $2,058 and must pay $500 in restitution. As conditions of supervision, he cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint in the most recent case:
A confidential police informant bought a half gram of methamphetamine from Rezarch on April 2 in Eau Claire.
Rezarch was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in January 2013 and March 2014, both in Eau Claire County.