An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for having a gun as a convicted felon.
Tommie R. Crayton, 33, 2110 E. Lexington Blvd., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Crayton to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Crayton was fined $961.
As conditions of supervision, Crayton cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Crayton was arrested April 25 by Eau Claire police during a drug investigation.
A gun was found near where Crayton was located. Ammunition in the gun was the same brand as ammunition found at Crayton's residence.
Crayton told police he got the gun for protection.