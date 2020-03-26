The constitutional rights of convicted serial killer Alvin Taylor have not been violated by his continued commitment at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison, an appellate court ruled this month.
Alvin Taylor, 73, has repeatedly been denied his attempts to seek a conditional release from his mental commitment.
In an appeal filed last year, Taylor argued that if he is no longer mentally ill, he could not continue to be held on the sole basis of dangerousness.
The 2nd District Court of Appeals this month upheld a lower court ruling that Taylor can continue to be held "when he poses a danger and so long as the state houses him in a facility appropriate to his condition and provides him with care and treatment to overcome that which makes him or her dangerous."
Taylor admitted to the 1987 gunshot slaying of Timothy Hayden, 27, of Menomonie; the 1986 stabbing death of James Severson, 42, of Eau Claire; the 1986 shooting death of Daniel Lundgren, 33, of Esko, Minn.; and the 1985 gunshot slaying of Robert Williams, 38, of Eau Claire, which occurred in Dunn County.
Taylor was found not guilty by mental disease or defect to the murders as well as of an attempted murder. State law allows Taylor, who has been serving a mental commitment for 25 years, to petition for his conditional release every six months.