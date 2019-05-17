A convicted sex offender is being released on Wednesday from Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center and will be placed at a residence in the 2400 block of Fifth Street.
The placement for Jeffrey J. Bonnin, 47, is temporary until a permanent address is identified.
Bonnin, who will continue to be under the supervision of the state departments of Health Services and Corrections, was convicted in Eau Claire County of attempted second-degree sexual assault in July 1995, second-degree sexual assault of a child in August 1995, bail jumping in October 1995 and attempted first-degree sexual assault in April 1996.
Conditions of Bonnin's release include:
• Lifetime GPS monitoring.
• Confinement to the interior of the residence.
• Leaving the residence only in the company of a Department of Health Services-contracted chaperone.
• Not being within 1,500 feet of a park, playground, library, school, church or recreation trail.
• No contact with children.
• No alcohol, taverns or electronic devices.
Inquiries regarding Bonnin should be directed to Michael Chase at 608-284-1130, Lona Sullivan at 715-450-1558 or Matt Rokus at 715-839-4979.