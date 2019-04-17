CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with operating a drug house.
Thomas R. Hughes, 62, 312 South St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with maintaining a drug trafficking place and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hughes will return to court May 29.
According to the criminal complaint:
The West Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Hughes’ home on April 8. Officers located 85 grams of meth plus prescription pills, scales, pipes, packing materials and other drug-related paraphernalia.
An officer located a handgun in Hughes’ bedroom, with a magazine containing bullets.