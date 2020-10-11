MADISON — A Cornell man will spend 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Joshua Stein, 30, was sentenced recently in federal court in Madison for possessing more than 50 grams of meth for distribution and for possessing a firearm in connection with his drug trafficking.
Stein pleaded guilty to the charges on July 14.
According to court records:
The charges originated from the execution of a search warrant at Stein's home in Cornell on April 8, 2019, by investigators with the West Central Drug Task Force.
Investigators found more than 84 grams of meth, scales and packaging material, as well as several handguns and ammunition.
Police had been investigating Stein in the previous months and made several undercover purchases of meth from him during that time.