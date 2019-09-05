A Couderay man will spend six months in jail for his sixth drunken driving conviction since 1991.
Douglas B. Baker, 45, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Baker on three years of probation, fined him $1,855 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As a condition of probation, Baker must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to court records, Baker was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop in Augusta.
Baker was previously convicted of drunken driving in December 1991, April 1997 and December 1997 in Eau Claire County, and in December 2004 and January 2015 in Sawyer County.