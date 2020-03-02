The Eau Claire and Chippewa county highway departments will enforce seasonal weight limits on several area highways upon posting of required signs in the next week.
The limits, which are critical for road maintenance, typically are in effect for about six weeks depending on weather and road conditions, according to Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley.
Five-ton limits will be enforced on stretches of these Eau Claire County highways beginning on or after Monday: D, G, H, M, O, P, V, EE, JJ, MM, RR, UN, XX and Rustic Road No. 45.
A six-ton limit of any axel will be imposed beginning Friday on all Chippewa County highways east of Highway 27 and north of Highway 64 with the exception of Highway X, Highway SS from Bloomer to New Auburn, Highway D from Boyd to Highway X and highways in cities and villages. Other posted highways in Chippewa County will include stretches of these highways: J, OO, TT, P, UN, K, R, XX, MM, ZZ, M, N, A, DD and C.