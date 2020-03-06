The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee is offering a broadband survey to obtain information about broadband service in the county.
The survey results may be used as supporting documentation for Public Service Commission Broadband Expansion Grants, which are designed to support public-private partnerships that extend broadband/internet access to locations that are unserved or underserved.
The survey may be taken as many times as possible and will take a few minutes to complete. Please take the survey while connected to the primary internet service at your home or business in Eau Claire County. If using a mobile smartphone or tablet you should be connected to your primary internet service Wi-Fi, not your cellular data plan.
Copy and paste the Broadband Survey URL address into your internet browser: https://broadband-internet-survey-eccounty.hub.arcgis.com/
Should you have questions or would like to request a paper copy of the survey, please call or email:
Rod Eslinger, Director of Planning and Development at 715-839-1657 and rod.eslinger@co.eau-claire.wi.us
Dave Hayden, IT Director at 715-839-4841 and Dave.Hayden@co.eau-claire.wi.us.