Eau Claire County filed a lawsuit last week against a town of Brunswick man, accusing him of using his rural home's property as a junkyard.
The case filed on July 23 is an escalation in the county's effort to get Gregg R. Slowik to clear inoperable vehicles, building materials and other materials off his lot on Service Road.
The county is asking a judge to order fines of $100 to $250 daily until the items are removed. The lawsuit proposes that Slowik could do the removal himself, but if it's not done quickly enough the county could do the cleanup and bill him, should the judge order it.
County employees first declared in 2016 that the accumulation of items on Slowik's land constituted an illegal junkyard and issued a citation for that and storage of inoperable vehicles. Citations that year were dismissed, but the county issued them again in 2018 after deeming there had been no progress made in cleaning up the property.
Slowik's friend, Brenda Smith, wrote in his defense in the 2018 citations, stating he does not operate a junkyard and the vehicles on his property are his own belongings. She urged Judge Michael Schumacher to give Slowik time to clear up the property.
The judge did postpone action on two $263.50 fines from the county but then enforced them in September when evidence indicated no progress had been made.
County law does not allow Slowik to run a junkyard under the zoning that applies to his residence. Health officials have also declared that the accumulation of items at his property poses a human health hazard.