EAU CLAIRE — Two area residents, police say, exposed a child to methamphetamine.
Amber D. Gregoire, 45, 1144 Sunset Lane, Altoona, and Adam T. MacDonald, 41, of Eau Claire, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Gregoire is also charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint:
Gregoire told police in June that MacDonald lives out of a motel and uses a variety of drugs. Gregoire said she used to use drugs but no longer does. But she confirmed she had a couple of slip-ups with drugs over the past six months.
Gregoire then admitted she uses a small amount of methamphetamine on a daily basis. She said she put meth under her tongue every day before she went to work.
Gregoire gave police meth she had stored in a hallway closet. She said meth is always in her purse. Police noticed Gregoire's purse was on a stool in the living room, which was surrounded by toys.
A hair follicle test on the child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.